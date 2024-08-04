Burney Co. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2,861.3% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $494.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

