Burney Co. Has $1 Million Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,255,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 390,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,500,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 451,429 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,950,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.77.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

