Burney Co. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $206,286,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 419,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,067,000 after purchasing an additional 327,389 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Waters by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 425,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,995,000 after purchasing an additional 290,511 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Waters by 1,095.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,078,000 after purchasing an additional 183,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $345.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.86.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upgraded Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.58.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

