Burney Co. Has $289,000 Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XN LP boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 100.9% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,381,000 after acquiring an additional 996,161 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth $17,880,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in TKO Group by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 333,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,842,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,999,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

NYSE TKO opened at $107.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.36. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $113.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

