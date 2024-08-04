Burney Co. Has $999,000 Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.41.

Shares of PNW opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $89.39.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

