Burney Co. Increases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Burney Co. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 288.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $322,097,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,676 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after buying an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.