Burney Co. Lowers Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

