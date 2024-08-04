Burney Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $204,800.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares in the company, valued at $18,522,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $204,800.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,522,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,832 shares of company stock worth $769,636 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

