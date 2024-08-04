Burney Co. Makes New $334,000 Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 955 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $349.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.50 and a fifty-two week high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

