Burney Co. Makes New Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Burney Co. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Burney Co. owned about 0.05% of PTC Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,605,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,714,000 after buying an additional 282,422 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,744,000 after buying an additional 1,057,223 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,302,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 58,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 35,055 shares during the last quarter.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,444 shares of company stock valued at $847,735 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.65.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

