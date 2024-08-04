Burney Co. Purchases Shares of 16,684 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,804 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $106,738,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $91,158,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,005,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,914,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $4,499,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,984,012.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $4,499,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,984,012.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $360,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,489,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,674,673.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,511 shares of company stock worth $16,024,349. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

