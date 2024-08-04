Burney Co. Purchases Shares of 5,117 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Burney Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 224,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $57.71 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

