Burney Co. Raises Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 4,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

NYSE ES opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -56.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

