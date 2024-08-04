Burney Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,862 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

IMO opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $74.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

