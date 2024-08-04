Burney Co. Reduces Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

