Burney Co. Reduces Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Burney Co. lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in DaVita by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $139.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

