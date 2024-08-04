Burney Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Burney Co. cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,315 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $8,255,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.8% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. HSBC raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $61.23 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

