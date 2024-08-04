Burney Co. Sells 1,696 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in International Paper by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 40,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in International Paper by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

NYSE IP opened at $45.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. International Paper’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 377.55%.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,453.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $157,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

