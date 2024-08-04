Burney Co. Sells 1,704 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Crocs by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 17.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Crocs by 282.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $10,481,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Crocs by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 39,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $123.31 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.45.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

