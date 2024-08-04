Burney Co. Sells 1,869 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,517,000 after buying an additional 1,330,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,473,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,888,000 after purchasing an additional 127,739 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $47,980,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,497,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,371,000 after purchasing an additional 310,386 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

CAG stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.