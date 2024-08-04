Burney Co. Sells 3,229 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,496 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,596,000 after acquiring an additional 269,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $475,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,314,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,014,000 after purchasing an additional 528,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

