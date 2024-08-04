Burney Co. Sells 400 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.11. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

