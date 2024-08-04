Burney Co. Sells 740 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR opened at $96.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $145.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average of $103.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.