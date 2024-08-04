Burney Co. Sells 761 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,602,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,844,000 after purchasing an additional 152,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,990,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,783,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,984,000 after buying an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,747,000 after purchasing an additional 200,056 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after acquiring an additional 149,353 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NYSE:PFG opened at $75.41 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

