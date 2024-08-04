Burney Co. Takes Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,611 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $1,494,422.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,046,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $250,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 134,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,738,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $1,494,422.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,046,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,285 shares of company stock worth $47,692,054. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $143.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.43. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $141.21 and a 1-year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

