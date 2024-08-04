Burney Co. Trims Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $187.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $220.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.69.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,751 shares of company stock worth $1,051,527 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

