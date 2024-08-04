Burney Co. Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $171.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

