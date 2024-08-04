Burney Co. Trims Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASML by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in ASML by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML opened at $809.35 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $319.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $997.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $950.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

