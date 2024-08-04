Burney Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 470.2% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 285.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Price Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Baird R W cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $546,564.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

