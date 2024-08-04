Burney Co. Trims Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,962 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,684,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

