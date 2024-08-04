Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Camden National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of CAC stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. Camden National has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Camden National in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Camden National by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

