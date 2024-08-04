Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $28.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Zeta Global to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Price Performance

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.23. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 83.92% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.