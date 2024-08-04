Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Taseko Mines (LON:TKO)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 285 ($3.67) price target on the stock.

Shares of TKO stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.19) on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of GBX 81 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 190.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.31. The company has a market capitalization of £495.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,307.69 and a beta of 2.09.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

