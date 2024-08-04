Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Taseko Mines (LON:TKO)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 285 ($3.67) price target on the stock.
Taseko Mines Price Performance
Shares of TKO stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.19) on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of GBX 81 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 190.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.31. The company has a market capitalization of £495.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,307.69 and a beta of 2.09.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
