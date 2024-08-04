Capstone (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Trading Up 9.8%

Capstone Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,307% from the average daily volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Capstone Stock Up 9.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.

About Capstone

Capstone Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of masonry stone products in the United States. Its masonry stone products include manufactured and natural stone cladding products, natural stone landscape products and related goods for residential and commercial construction.

