CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRTS. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on CarParts.com from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $1.30 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarParts.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CarParts.com

CarParts.com Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 21.00% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at CarParts.com

In other CarParts.com news, Director Jim Barnes purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,306.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jim Barnes bought 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 252,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,306.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay Keith Greyson bought 41,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,324.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,391.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CarParts.com by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 214,238 shares in the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,725,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 383,426 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 582,376 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,472,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 529,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 792,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

(Get Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.