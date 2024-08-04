Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.60.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $137.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,552 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 14,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,674,497.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,676,431.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,537,096 shares of company stock worth $307,151,139. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

