Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Chatham Lodging Trust updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.360 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $420.63 million, a PE ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -233.33%.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,230.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

