Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.25.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

CAKE opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 758,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 530,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 529,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 400,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

