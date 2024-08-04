Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

