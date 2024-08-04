Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 758,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,430,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 530,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 529,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 400,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

