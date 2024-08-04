Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.33), RTT News reports. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $148.55 on Friday. Chevron has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $273.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,397 shares of company stock worth $1,855,582. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

