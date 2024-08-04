CIBC Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$245.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$239.00 to C$245.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on WSP. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$246.92.
WSP Global Stock Down 2.1 %
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WSP Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 33.26%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total value of C$595,099,169.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
About WSP Global
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
