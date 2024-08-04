Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

NYSE:CNK opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $25.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNK. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

