Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $235.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $246.28.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

