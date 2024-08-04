Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $155.00 at Scotiabank

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Shares of CIGI opened at $136.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.90.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 25.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Colliers International Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,754,000 after buying an additional 182,167 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

