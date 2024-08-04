Community Health Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:CYH)

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Community Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CYH. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

CYH opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $693.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,036 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $5,121,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at $5,149,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

