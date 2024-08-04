Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.97

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 2443186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SID. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.90 to $2.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

View Our Latest Report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 16.6%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 300.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 40,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 880.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 62,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.