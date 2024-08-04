Comparing KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) and Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) and KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of Alzamend Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of KALA BIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Alzamend Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of KALA BIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alzamend Neuro and KALA BIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alzamend Neuro N/A N/A -255.65% KALA BIO N/A -366.43% -66.41%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alzamend Neuro 0 0 0 0 N/A KALA BIO 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alzamend Neuro and KALA BIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

KALA BIO has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 179.66%. Given KALA BIO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KALA BIO is more favorable than Alzamend Neuro.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alzamend Neuro and KALA BIO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alzamend Neuro N/A N/A -$14.88 million ($0.99) -3.29 KALA BIO $3.89 million 6.98 -$42.20 million ($15.15) -0.39

Alzamend Neuro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KALA BIO. Alzamend Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KALA BIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Alzamend Neuro has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KALA BIO has a beta of -2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KALA BIO beats Alzamend Neuro on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alzamend Neuro

(Get Free Report)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc., an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About KALA BIO

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects. Its preclinical development product, including KPI-014 for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to KALA BIO, Inc. in August 2023. KALA BIO, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Arlington, Massachusetts.

