Compass (NYSE:COMP) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COMP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised Compass from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.28.

Compass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.89.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Compass will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $72,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,570,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,952,173.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Featured Stories

