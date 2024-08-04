Conduit (LON:CRE) Given New GBX 720 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Conduit (LON:CRE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 710 ($9.13) to GBX 720 ($9.26) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Conduit from GBX 695 ($8.94) to GBX 700 ($9.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Conduit Stock Up 1.2 %
Conduit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,118.28%.
Insider Transactions at Conduit
In related news, insider Neil David Eckert acquired 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 539 ($6.93) per share, for a total transaction of £5,282.20 ($6,794.70). In other news, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 524 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of £94,320 ($121,327.50). Also, insider Neil David Eckert acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 539 ($6.93) per share, for a total transaction of £5,282.20 ($6,794.70). Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.
Conduit Company Profile
Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.
